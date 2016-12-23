Boy trapped on ski lift after backpack gets caught

Sundance, Utah (CNN) — Frightening moments for a young boy after his backpack got caught on a ski lift at a Utah resort.

The child panicked as he dangled from the chair, several feet off the ground while he waited for help.

The ordeal was caught on camera.

It wasn’t long after the ski lift operator called for help that ski patrol arrived to assess the situation.

Ski patrol realized they needed a ladder but the longer he had to wait, the more frightened and restless the boy became.

Once they got the ladder they were able to climb up and get the backpack off the boy.

Sundance Resort doesn’t recommend that skiers and boarders take backpacks on the lift.

