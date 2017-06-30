Boy with Autism encouraging other kids to conquer fears at amusement parks

Logan Joiner, also known as “Koaster Kid,” is trying to inspire other kids to conquer their fears through his “Be Brave Challenge.”

Joiner, who is on the Autism spectrum, could not speak and was afraid of sudden movements and loud noises when he was four-years-old.

He conquered his fears by riding roller coasters. Now, Joiner travels the country with his dad to ride roller coasters at different amusement parks.

He is rating the rides on his own “Scream Scale,” and wants to encourage other kids to step out of their comfort zones too.

Joiner came to New England to visit Six Flags. This was his 12th amusement park stop in 12-days

Joiner’s Youtube channel has more than 10,000 subscribers and more than 2-million video views.

