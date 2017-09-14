Boys and Girls Club staffer accused of assaulting students

DUDLEY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Dudley say they are investigating the possible assault of multiple students at the Boys and Girls Club in the town.

A staff member at the club is accused of assaulting students during a program on Tuesday, according to police.

Police say officers were called to the club around 6 p.m., but they say the individual involved in the alleged assaults was not present.

Investigators are gathering information and speaking with those involved. The club is said to cooperating fully with police.

Police say no serious injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

