Boys and Girls Club staffer accused of assaulting students

DUDLEY, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Dudley say they are investigating the possible assault of multiple students at the Boys and Girls Club in the town.

A staff member at the club is accused of assaulting students during a program on Tuesday, according to police.

Police say officers were called to the club around 6 p.m., but they say the individual involved in the alleged assaults was not present.

In a statement, the club said the worker was terminated and that law enforcement was immediately notified of the incident.

Investigators are gathering information and speaking with those involved. Police say no serious injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The club’s full statement read as follows:

“Boys & Girls Club of Webster Dudley has learned that a staff member recently violated Club policy. Upon learning of the accusation, our Club took immediate action – terminating the employee and contacting local law enforcement about the incident. The safety and protection of the children we serve is the number one priority of Boys & Girls Club of Webster Dudley.

Our organization is committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity, and does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any Club staff, volunteer or youth member. All employees and volunteers must undergo a thorough criminal background check. All supervisory policies are designed to ensure the maximum safety and protection of Club members and staff.

As always, the safety of our Club members is our priority. Thank you for reaching out to us if you have any questions or concerns on this matter.”

