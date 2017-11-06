BPD: 1 person shot across from Symphony Hall in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — One person was shot on Massachusetts Avenue near Symphony Hall Monday night.

Police said the victim and suspect were in two different cars and were acting aggressive as they went down Massachusetts Avenue. Near Huntington Avenue, shots were fired and the victim’s car crashed into another car.

The person shot was a man believed to be his early 30s. He was taken to Boston Medical Center and is in critical condition. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said he was “well-known” to police.

It is unknown if people in the second car were injured.

Police believe the shooting is gang-related.

No arrests have been made. Police are now talking to witnesses and compiling any evidence.

Anyone with info relative to shooting incident in area of Mass Ave is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1(800) 494-TIPS or Text 'TIP' to CRIME. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 7, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)