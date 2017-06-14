BPD: 17 people arrested in Boston gang bust

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney announced a major gang bust in Boston on Wednesday that resulted in the arrest of 17 people.

Officials said everyone arrested as part of “Operation Hanover” were part of rival gangs in Dorchester and Roxbury. The investigation involved police officers and ATF agents purchasing guns and drugs from suspects in both gangs. In total, the 17 suspects face 98 drug and gun trafficking charges.

“This investigation involved two gangs that have been very violent over the last several years,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Along with the arrests, dozens of guns were seized. They were displayed at Boston Police headquarters during Wednesday’s news conference.

“Every one of these guns represents a shooting that will not take place and a homicide that will not occur,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley.

Evans said said more joint operations are underway to target other gangs in the city.

