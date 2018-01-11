BPD: 2 dead in separate shootings in Roxbury and Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are investigating after two people were killed Thursday afternoon in two separate daylight shootings in Roxbury and Dorchester.

Authorities say one person was shot at around 1:45 p.m. on Whittier Street in Roxbury. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Two people were shot in a Burger King parking lot at 100 Washington St. in Dorchester at around 2 p.m, according to police. Both victims, said to be men in their 20s, were taken to area hospitals. One of the victims later died. The second man is expected to be OK.

Video from Sky7 showed several ambulances and police cruisers in the parking lot. 7’s Justin Bourke reports several shell casings could be seen scattered on the ground.

Police say the shootings were not related and that both do not appear to be random. Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes due to police activity in the area.

“These shootings taking place in close proximity of schools, that’s just not right,” said Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross.

Both shootings are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

