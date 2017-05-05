BPD: 2 dead, suspect hospitalized in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — Two people are dead and a suspect was hospitalized after a double homicide in South Boston.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said police were called to the apartment on Dorchester Avenue on a well-being check and were confronted by a suspect waving a gun. Evans said the suspect fired once at the officers and they returned fire, hitting the suspect two or three times.

When officers went into the apartment, Evans said they found two people dead. Evans said the motive is unknown but the suspect and victims possibly knew each other. The identities of the suspect and the two victims are unknown.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Evans said he believes they have the right suspect. The officers were not injured in the shooting but Evans said they are shaken up and are being treated at the hospital.

