BOSTON (WHDH) - Crime continues to decrease in Boston, according to a 2017 crime report released by the Boston Police Department.

According to the report, this is the 11th year in a row that crime declined in Boston, with violent crime falling seven percent.

This is also the fourth year in a row where both violent and property crime have seen significant decreases.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)