BPD arrest armed man near set of Denzel Washington movie

BOSTON (WHDH) — A man was arrested Thursday near the South End set of the movie “Equalizer 2” starring Denzel Washington after police said the man robbed a woman and tried to carjack someone.

Police said it started at a business a few blocks away from the movie set, where the suspect stole a woman’s purse. The man allegedly ran to the movie set, where he was confronted by several Boston police officers who were working detail. Police said officers were forced to draw their guns after the man came at them with a knife. No shots were fired.

Police said the suspect tried to escape by carjacking someone but was stopped by officers, who used pepper spray to take him down.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans commended the officers for stopping the suspect without resorting to shooting him.

“I want to commend my officers for their bravery and restraint when confronted by an armed suspect. I’m grateful that they’re all alright and that they didn’t have to resort to deadly force, which clearly looks like it would’ve been justified based on the circumstances of the impending threat. This incident could’ve ended very differently for the suspect,” said Evans, in a statement.

This is the second time the “Equalizer 2” movie shoot has been interrupted by a crime scene. Earlier this month, two people were arrested for allegedly shooting two security guards.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)