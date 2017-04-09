BPD: Body found in water near the Fens

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the water near the Fens on Sunday.

The body was found in the Muddy River near Boylston Street. Dive teams were on the scene Sunday, closing the area off while police investigated.

The gender and identification of the body are both unknown. Police do not know how long it was in the water.

The medical examiner arrived on scene to take the body away. An autopsy will be performed.

