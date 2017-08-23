BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) – The Boston Police Bomb Squad was called to Brookline Wednesday after someone found an old mortar shell.

The person who found it brought it to the Brookline Police Station, where the bomb squad safely took it away.

Brookline Police want to remind people to never bring a potentially hazardous device into a police station—just leave the device where it is and call 911.

