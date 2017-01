DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police busted a stash of weapons and drugs at a Dorchester home.

The officers confiscated five gins, ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from a home on Bilodeau Road in Dorchester.

Officers arrested one man at the home.

He is facing several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)