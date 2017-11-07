BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said a gang-related turf war spilled over onto Massachusetts Avenue, putting dozens in harms way Monday night.

People in two separate cars traveling down Mass. Ave. reportedly shot at each other as they drove aggressively.

One person suffers from life-threatening injuries after getting shot, police said. This victim crashed their car into two parked cars near Huntington Avenue.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said this man – believed to be in his early 30’s – is “well-known” to police.

Anunzie Viel, who claims her car got hit during the incident, said she was lucky she wasn’t in the car during the crash.

Officials are searching for the shooter as well as a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

