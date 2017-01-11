BPD hockey team plays game at Fenway Park rink

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department hockey team got to play a game against each other Tuesday at the ice rink at Fenway Park.

Commissioner William Evans did the honors of dropping the puck to start the game.

College and high school hockey teams will be playing games at Fenway this week before another Hockey Easy doubleheader this weekend. The University of Maine and the University of Connecticut face off on Saturday at 4 p.m. before the University of New Hampshire and Northeastern play at 7:30 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)