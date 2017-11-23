WEST ROXBURY, MA (WHDH) — The Boston Police Department has identified the body of a man found inside of a West Roxbury home.

Officers responded to a call for a body found inside of 34 Temple St. Sunday around 6:19 a.m.

Brian M. Sweeney, 40, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three days later, detectives from the Boston Police Homicide Unit identified, located and arrested 39-year-old Nathurlon Munnerlyn of West Roxbury for his alleged role in the homicide of Sweeney, police said.

Police charged Munnerlyn with murder.

