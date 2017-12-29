BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left three injured in what police called a quiet area.

Evidence markers and crime scene tape surrounded a white car on Florian Street in Roslindale.

Police said around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, three men in their mid-20’s were shot.

Officers believed they were sitting in the car when a black van showed up and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle.

The three men ran into a nearby house, officials added.

Two of the men are seriously hurt, while the other had a minor injury. Authorities said they are expected to be okay.

The Boston Police Department is now looking for whoever pulled the trigger.

“This is a quiet residential street where we don’t have a whole lot of violence. If someone saw something in this neighborhood, if they could reach out,” said Commissioner William Evans.

Evans added that he has seen too many guns and too many shootings.

“This year our shootings are up, homicides too. The senseless violence continues to go on here,” said Evans.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

