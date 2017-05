DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Shots were fired into a car in Dorchester late Saturday night, killing one person.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Nottingham Avenue. The street was blocked off as police collected evidence and inspected the damaged sedan.

Police a man, whose age is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

