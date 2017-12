BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the Back Bay.

The incident happened inside a SUV on Exeter and Boylston streets.

Investigators said this appears to be a road rage incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

