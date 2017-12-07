BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in Roxbury that left one young man dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near the Tobin Community Center, where a basketball game was going on.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said one of the victims was found on Parker Street, another was found on Tremont Street outside the community center and the third was found on Sewall Street.

“Everyone should be outraged when something like this happens to these young kids,” said Evans.

Police worked to collect evidence but they did not say if a gun was located at the scene.

The victim found on Parker Street was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other victims were taken to the hospital, where one is in critical condition and one is in serious condition.

“We’re hoping and praying the other two individuals make it, but right now, obviously we need the public’s help,” said Evans.

Evans said there was around 200 people in the community center at the time and he asked for anyone who witnessed the shootings to contact the Boston Police Department.

