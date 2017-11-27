BPD looking for dirt bikers who sped through Copley Square in October

BOSTON (WHDH) — Police in Boston are looking for four people who sped through Copley Square on dirt bikes last month.

In a video filmed by a 7News viewer, one of the bikers was seen driving down the sidewalk in front of the Boston Public Library. A police cruiser then hops the curb and follows the biker.

The video, filmed in one of Boston’s busiest areas, was filmed in October. The witness who filmed the video said officers had been chasing the bikers before one of the cruisers drove onto the sidewalk.

Police said they have identified one of the dirt bikers. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Tip Line at 1-800-495-TIPS.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)