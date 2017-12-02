BPD: Man arrested for brandishing gun at Boston bar

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after they said he brought a loaded gun into a Boston bar.

Police said they received a call at 12:05 a.m. about a person with a gun at Coogan’s Bar and Grill on Milk Street. When they arrived, security told them the suspect had brandished a gun in the men’s bathroom.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Antonio DePina of Dorchester, was allegedly found in the middle of the dance floor. Police said they approached DePina and asked him to step outside with them. DePina refused and allegedly pushed one of the officers in an attempt to get away. Police said a violent struggle ensued between them and DePina and a revolver fell out of his pants. DePina was then arrested.

DePina was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

