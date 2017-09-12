BOSTON (WHDH) — Two people are in custody after a man was shot on Boston Common, Boston Police confirm.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening. Witnesses reported seeing a major police presence near the Common’s bandstand.

Police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Emerson College and Suffolk University are asking students to avoid the Common, while Emerson is also asking its students to shelter in place.

