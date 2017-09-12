BOSTON (WHDH) — Three people are in custody after a man was shot on Boston Common, Boston Police confirm.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening. Witnesses said the shooting happened after an argument broke out. Police said they found the victim by the Common’s bandstand suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One gun was recovered by the bandstand. Police Commissioner William Evans said this was not a random act and everyone knew each other.

Evans said witnesses then pointed out three people who fled the scene; two of them were on mopeds and one fled on foot into the Park Street T Station. Green Line trains were stopped as police officers looked for the person, who was later caught in the Arlington T station. All three are now in custody and are considered “persons of interest.”

The victim, believed to be a 19-year-old man from Hyde Park, was taken to Tufts Medical Center in critical condition.

Evans said he is “not really sure” if the shooting is gang-related. He is asking for anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact the Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

