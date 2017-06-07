BPD: Officer on coffee run arrests robbery suspect at Dunkin Donuts

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — A Boston police officer on a coffee run arrested a robbery suspect at a South Boston Dunkin Donuts early Wednesday morning.

The officer was at the Dunkin Donuts in Andrew Square at around 1:15 a.m. to pick up coffee for his fellow officers back at the station in Roxbury. Police said while placing his order, the officer saw the suspect walk in and ask to use the bathroom. The employee behind the counter told the suspect they did not have a public restroom.

As the officer walked to his police cruiser, police said an employee opened the back door and alerted him that they were being robbed. The officer ran to the front door of the Dunkin Donuts, dropping his coffee orders in the process.

Police said the suspect, holding a brown paper bag, walked out the door and was greeted by the officer. The suspect dropped the bag and he was taken into custody. Stephen White, 51, was charged with unarmed robbery and threats to do bodily harm.

The officer recovered the paper bag, which had several hundred dollars inside. As a sign of gratitude, the Dunkin Donuts employees also replaced the officer’s spilled coffees.

