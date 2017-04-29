BPD officer rescues abandoned dog from street

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer on patrol stopped to rescue a dog she found wandering the streets alone earlier this month.

Officer Muryelle Staco was on patrol Blue Hill Avenue when she said she saw something unusual.

“I saw what I thought appeared to me as a trash bag. But I slowed down because my mind said, was that a dog? Sure enough, there’s a beautiful pit, walking alongside,” said Staco.

Staco said she was concerned because dog was completely alone and no owner was nearby. To make sure she would be safe, Staco put the dog in her cruiser.

“I was scared. Scared because I have a very deep passion for animals and the last thing I ever want to see is a dog get hit,” said Staco.

Staco posted videos on social media of her with the dog in her cruiser, seeing if she could locate an owner. No one has come forward and the dog, named London, is now up for adoption.

“She’s very sweet. That’s how I knew wherever she came from, she came from a decent home,” said Staco. “But for whatever reason, they just can’t take care of her and I’m just hoping she finds a home.”

London is now in the care of Boston Animal Control until she is adopted. The local Lilly the Hero Pit Bull Foundation said they will pay the adoption fee for London.

