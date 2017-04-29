BPD officers honored for saving fellow officers in East Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston Police officers were honored Saturday for saving two of their fellow officers after a shooting last fall.

Officers Matt Morris and Richie Cintolo responded to a call in East Boston last October about a man threatening his roommate with a knife. When they arrived, the suspect opened fire and hit both officers multiple times.

Officer Clift Singletary and Sgt. Norberto Perez both rushed to the rescue, pulling Morris and Cintolo to safety. Police Commissioner William Evans said the incident could have ended differently if it was not for Singletary and Perez.

“There is no question that were it not for them, this incident could’ve had a dramatically different result and I’m grateful to see them continue to get some highly-deserved recognition for the decisions and actions they took to protect their fellow officers,” said Evans.

