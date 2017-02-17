BPD officers wounded in East Boston thank MGH doctors who saved their lives

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston Police officers wounded in East Boston last year visited Massachusetts General Hospital Friday to honor the doctors who saved their lives.

Officers Matt Morris and Richard Cintolo were both seriously injured back in October during the shootout with a man armed with an assault rifle.

“The officers were in pretty tough shape and we really weren’t sure if they were going to pull through,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Thanks to the quick thinking of fellow Officer Clifford Singletary and Sgt. Noberto Perez, a tourniquet was used to stop the officers bleeding from the gunshots. They were then cared for at MGH by Dr. David King and Dr. George Velhamos.

“It’s a unique honor to take care of those who protect us,” said King, who has seen his share of trauma. King ran the Boston Marathon in 2013 and attended to the injured after the bombing.

“In trauma surgery, we work as a team. We have a wonderful team at Mass General,” said Velmahos.

The officers thanked King and Velhamos for saving them and the Boston Police Department made them honorary Boston Police officer doctors.

