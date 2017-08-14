BPD: Person in custody after Boston’s Holocaust Memorial is vandalized

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston Police confirmed a person is in custody Monday evening after the city’s Holocaust Memorial was vandalized.

Police are now on the scene at the memorial, where a pane of glass was smashed. A witness told 7News she saw the suspect throw a rock at the memorial.

This is the second time this year the memorial was vandalized. Police arrested a man back in June for allegedly smashing a pane of glass on one of the columns.

The motive is unknown and there are no details on the suspect at this time. 7News has a reporter on the scene and will have more on this story as it develops.

