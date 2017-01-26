BPD searching for person of interest in 2016 homicide

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police released a new clue in their search for a killer in Dorchester.

Police want to talk to two people after a deadly shooting back in October.

Investigators said they are not suspects but officers need to talk to them.

The double shooting happened in broad daylight.

It left a woman dead and a teen injured.

Police believe the teen was the target and the woman was an innocent victim.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)