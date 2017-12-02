DORCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A man was shot and killed inside a convenience store in Dorchester early Saturday and police are now looking for a suspect.

The shooting happened at around 12 a.m. inside Peguero’s Market on Bowdoin Street. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the victim was shot multiple times and appeared to be targeted. The victim died inside of the store.

Friends leaving balloons and candles in a memorial outside the store said the man was working as the overnight clerk. He was going to turn 31 later this month.

Police spent the following hours searching the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

Bullet holes in the glass where a man was shot and killed inside a #Dorchester convenience store. Live @7News. pic.twitter.com/ekGvJlt5HJ — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) December 2, 2017

