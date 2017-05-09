BPD: Suspect in hit-and-run that killed cyclist arrested

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police confirm that the suspect wanted for hitting a bicyclist on Commonwealth Avenue and leaving the scene was arrested.

The bicyclist, Rick Archer, was hit early Sunday morning at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street. He was rushed to the hospital and died on Tuesday.

Malone Kidanemariam, 25, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death. He will be arraigned on Wednesday.

