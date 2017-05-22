BOSTON (WHDH) - Law enforcement agencies around the world, including here in Boston, are watching the situation closely.

Boston Police released a statement saying:

“The Boston Police Department is closely monitoring the situation with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. While there are no specific threats in Boston, BPD has increased patrols at concert venues in and around the city and is asking community members to exercise added levels of vigilance while the cause of the explosion is being investigated.”

