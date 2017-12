BPS school bell times for 2018-19 school year

Adams Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Alighieri Montessori: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Another Course College: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 2:30 p.m.

Baldwin E.L. Pilot Academy: Start – 7:45 a.m. End – 4:50 p.m. (Alternate Release Time – 11:45 a.m. Wed.)

Bates Elementary: Start – 8:15 a.m. End – 2:55 p.m.

Beethoven Elementary: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

Blackstone Elementary: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:00 p.m.

Boston Adult Tech Academy: Start – 9:00 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

Boston Arts Academy: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 4:20 p.m. (Alternate Release Time – 1:15 p.m. Fri.)

Boston Collaborative H.S.: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 3:30 p.m.

Boston Community Leadership Academy: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 2:26 p.m.

Boston Day/Evening Academy: Start – 9:00 a.m. End – 2:45 p.m.

Boston Green Academy: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 3:00 p.m. (Alternate Release Time – 12:00 p.m. Wed.)

Boston International: Start – 8:15 a.m. End – 3:45 p.m.

Boston Latin: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 2:30 p.m.

Boston Latin Academy: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 2:50 p.m.

Bradley Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Brighton High: Start – 8:15 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

BTU K-8 Pilot: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:00 p.m.

Burke High: Start – 8:15 a.m. End – 3:25 p.m.

Carter Center: Start – 9:00 a.m. End – 3:00 p.m.

Channing Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:45 p.m.

Charlestown High: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 2:50 p.m.

Chittick Elementary: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Clap Innovation School: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:10 p.m.

Community Academy of Science and Health: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 2:20 p.m.

Community Academy: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 2:20 p.m.

Condon: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Conley Elementary: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Curley K-8: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

Dearborn: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 4:00 p.m.

Dever Elementary: Pending State Approval

Dorchester Academy: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 2:20 p.m.

Dudley Street Neighborhood School: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 4:30 p.m.

East Boston EEC: Start – 7:45 a.m. End – 4:50 p.m.

East Boston High: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 2:50 p.m.

Edison K-8: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

Edwards Middle: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:20 p.m.

Eliot K-8: Start – 9:15 a.m. End – 3:55 p.m.

Ellis Elementary: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:10 p.m.

Ellison/Parks EES: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 4:20 p.m.

English High: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 3:00 p.m.

Everett Elementary: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:10 p.m.

Excel High: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:20 p.m.

Fenway High: START Mon.: 8:30 AMTues.: 8:30 AMWed.: 8:30 AMThurs.: 8:30 AMFri.: 8:30 AM END Mon.: 3:20 PMTues.: 2:07 PMWed.: 3:20 PMThurs.: 3:20 PMFri.: 12:50 PM

Frederick Pilot Middle: Start – 8:00 p.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Gardner Pilot Academy: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:15 p.m.

Greater Egleston High: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 3:00 p.m. (Alternate Start Time – 9:00 a.m. Fri.)

Sarah Greenwood K-8: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Grew Elementary: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:00 p.m.

Guild Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Hale Elementary: Start – 9:00 a.m. End – 3:40 p.m.

Haley Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:15 p.m.

Harvard/Kent Elementary: Start – 9:15 a.m. End – 3:55 p.m.

Haynes EEC: Start – 7:45 a.m. End – 4:50 p.m.

Henderson 2-12: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:15 p.m.

Henderson K-1: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:15 p.m.

Hennigan: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Hernandez K-8: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Higginson (K-2): Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Higginson/Lewis K-8: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Holmes Elementary: Start – 9:15 a.m. End – 3:55 p.m.

Horace Mann: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:20 p.m.

Hurley K-8: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Irving Middle: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:20 p.m.

Jackson/Mann K-8: Start – 8:45 a.m. End – 3:25 p.m.

Kennedy HC Fenway 11-12: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 3:00 p.m. (Alternate Release Time – 2:00 p.m. Wed.)

Kennedy HC Fenwood 9-10: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 3:00 p.m. (Alternate Release Time – 2:00 p.m. Wed.)

John F. Kennedy Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Kenny Elementary: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

Kilmer K-8 (4-8): Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:10 p.m.

Kilmer K-8 (K-3): Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:10 p.m.

King K-8: Start – 9:15 a.m. End – 3:55 p.m.

Lee Academy: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:15 p.m.

Lee K-8: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Lyndon K-8: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:15 p.m.

Lyon High: Start – 8:15 a.m. End – 3:15 p.m.

Lyon K-8: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

Madison Park High: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 3:15 p.m.

Manning Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Margarita Muniz Academy: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:30 p.m. (Alternate Release Time – 12:30 p.m. Fri.)

Mario Umana Academy: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

Mason Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:15 p.m.

Mather Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Mattapan Early Elementary School: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 4:00 p.m.

McCormack Middle: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:35 p.m.

McKay K-8: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 2:40 p.m.

McKinley Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:15 p.m.

McKinley Middle: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:25 p.m.

McKinley Prep High School: Start – 8:45 a.m. End – 3:05 p.m.

McKinley South End Academy: Start – 8:45 a.m. End – 3:05 p.m.

Mendell Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Mildred Avenue K-8: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:00 p.m.

Mission Hill K-8: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:15 p.m.

Mozart Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Murphy K-8: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

New Mission High: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 2:45 p.m.

Newcomers Academy: Start – 8:15 a.m. End – 3:45 p.m.

O’Bryant Math & Science: Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 2:20 p.m.

O’Donnell Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Ohrenberger: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

Orchard Gardens (K-5): Start – 7:25 a.m. End – 2:25 p.m.

Orchard Gardens (6-8): Start – 7:25 a.m. End – 4:25 p.m. (Alternate Release Time – 2:25 p.m. Fri.)

Otis Elementary: Start – 7:20 a.m. End – 2:00 p.m.

Perkins Elementary: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Perry K-8: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

Philbrick Elementary: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Quincy Elementary: Start – 9:15 a.m. End – 3:55 p.m.

Quincy Upper School: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:30 p.m. (Alternate Release Time – 1:10 p.m. Wed.)

Roosevelt K-8 (2-8): Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

Roosevelt K-8 (K1-1): Start – 8:00 a.m. End – 2:40 p.m.

Russell Elementary: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:10 p.m.

Pauline A. Shaw Elementary: Start – 9:15 a.m. End – 3:55 p.m.

Snowden International: Start – 8:45 a.m. End – 3:30 p.m.

Sumner Elementary: Start – 7:30 a.m. End – 2:10 p.m.

Taylor Elementary: Start – 9:15 a.m. End – 3:55 p.m.

TechBoston Academy: Start – 9:00 a.m. End – 4:00 p.m. (Alternate Release Time – 12:30 p.m. Wed.)

Timilty Middle: Start – 8:45 a.m. End – 4:25 p.m. (Alternate Release Time – 12:45 p.m. Fri.)

Tobin K-8: Start – 9:15 a.m. End – 3:55 p.m.

Tynan Elementary: Start – 8:30 a.m. End – 3:10 p.m.

UP Academy Holland: Pending State Approval

Urban Science Academy: Start – 8:45 a.m. End – 3:05 p.m.

Warren/Prescott K-8: Start – 8:15 a.m. End – 2:55 p.m.

West Roxbury Academy: Start – 8:45 a.m. End – 3:05 p.m.

West Zone ELC: Start – 7:45 a.m. End – 4:50 p.m.

Winship Elementary: Start – 7:15 a.m. End – 1:55 p.m.

Winthrop Elementary: Start – 9:30 a.m. End – 4:00 p.m.

Young Achievers K-8: Start – 8:15 a.m. End – 4:00 p.m.

Trotter K-8: Start – K-4: 7:30 a.m. 5-8: 7:30 a.m. End – K-4: 2:00 p.m. 5-8: 4:00 p.m.