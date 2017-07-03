Brady addresses Giselle’s comments that he suffered concussions

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finally spoke out about concussion concerns.

A couple of months ago, his wife Gisele raised some eyebrows when she claimed Brady had actually suffered several concussions during his career.

In an interview with ESPN, Brady addressed Gisele’s comments, but stopped short of saying he had a concussion last year.

“She’s there every day, so I think she knows when I’m sore, she knows when I’m tired, she knows when I get hit,” said Brady. “But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.”

The Patriot’s quarterback said his wife was right that he got hurt during some of the games this year. But he noticeably avoided mentioning anything about concussions.

Brady was never listed on the injury report all of last season.

