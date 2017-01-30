Brady, Belichick, Kraft fire up fans at Super Bowl sendoff rally

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Thousands of Patriots fans braved the cold Monday morning for a raucous Super Bowl sendoff rally at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Fans from across New England skipped out on work and school to cheer on their beloved football team ahead of their journey to Houston for Super Bowl showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

Owner Robert Kraft spoke first and thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

“Since you fans have lined up with us since 1994, we have played 23 home playoff games,” Kraft said. “You’ve been an asset and have helped us win 20 of them, so thank you.”

He also praised Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, referring to them as the “GOAT.”

Bill Belichick was welcomed to the stage by loud cheers and he too thanked the all the fans, but also stressed that his team will strive to be at its best against Atlanta.

“This will be the toughest game we play,” Belichick said. “We will have to be at our best. That’s what we’re going to strive to do.”

Chants of “Brady, Brady, Brady” echoed loudly as the quarterback was introduced. The four-time Super Bowl champion had a message for fans as the big game approaches.

Brady encouraged fans to get plenty of rest this week ahead of the game.

“We need you guys at your best because we need to be at our best,” Brady said. “Get ready for Sunday. It’s going to be a hell of a game.”

Brady thanked all the fans for coming out in support of the team’s drive for a fifth championship and concluded the rally by screaming, “Let’s go.”

