Brady, Belichick reportedly donate to JJ Watt’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund

(WHDH) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have reportedly made significant donations to a Hurricane Harvey relief effort started by Houston Texans star lineman JJ Watt.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Watt acknowledged the gifts from Brady and Belichick and said they were “incredibly kind gestures.”

According to reports, Brady donated $100,000, and Belichick donated $50,000.

The news comes just days before the Patriots and Texans are set to face off in Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“It just goes to show what kind of people they are,” Watt said. “For them to step up in a time like that and just help their fellow human is pretty special and I think it speaks volumes to their character.”

Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund has raised more than $37 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey so far.

If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)