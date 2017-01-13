Brady, Blount removed from injury report; Mitchell listed as questionable

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots released their official injury report on Friday ahead of Saturday’s playoff tilt with the Houston Texans and it appears several key players are good to go.

Quarterback Tom Brady (thigh), running back LeGarrette Blount (illness), corner Cyrus Jones (knee) and receivers Danny Amendola (ankle) and Matthew Slater (foot), were all removed from the injury report after landing on it earlier in the week.

Standout rookie receiver Malcolm Mitchell is listed as questionable to play with a knee injury. He was limited in practice all week.

Houston Texans safety Quintin Demps (hamstring) and linebacker John Simon (chest) are listed as questionable to play.

