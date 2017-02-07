Brady calling for ‘citywide holiday’ to celebrate parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Quarterback Tom Brady made a plea on Instagram to let people miss work or school today for the parade.

Brady saying: “Attention managers of Boston, I hereby declare tomorrow a citywide holiday. Tomorrow we dance in the streets. #LetsGo”

The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday with 26 duck boats set to carry players, coaches, owners and families.

