Brady, Gronk steal spotlight during Opening Day ceremony at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - In what was an unusual sight Monday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tackled teammate Rob Gronkowsi on Fenway Park’s outfield grass as 37,000 fans looked on with excitement.

The Super Bowl champion Patriots were honored by the Boston Red Sox during a pregame ceremony before kicking off another season of baseball. Brady and Gronkowski stole the show.

Before the ceremony, the Patriots shared a video of Robert Kraft officially returning Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys. Brady decided to bring one of the jerseys to Fenway. He nearly had it stolen again by Gronkowski.

As Brady paraded around the infield with the jersey, Gronkowski stealthily approached him from behind and swiped it. But he didn’t get too far. Brady ran down Gronkowski from behind, tackled him to the grass and reclaimed the jersey.

The @Patriots have arrived with the Super Bowl Jersey! pic.twitter.com/DBf234x5KH — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2017

Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI jerseys were tracked to Mexico in March.

Kraft, James White and Dion Lewis joined Brady and Gronkowski for the pregame festivities.

