Brady ‘in a good place’ before playoff game against Texans

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - With a win over the Rams in Week 13, Tom Brady became the winningest quarterback in NFL history. The future Hall-of-Famer is currently sitting on 205 career wins, with 22 of them coming in the postseason.

Despite the success, Brady says you can throw out the record books when it comes to playoff time.

“You know there’s sometimes you play well, there’s sometimes you don’t play well. Brady said. “You know you hope it’s not in these particular weeks. There’s a lot of focus and attention, and you know you’re putting a lot of concentration into each play because you know you’re not promised next week.”

While Brady is set to make an NFL-record 32nd start in the postseason, Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler will be making just his 2nd appearance in the playoffs. But based on Osweiler’s successful playoff debut against the Raiders last Saturday, the Patriots defense is bracing for a tough test.

“You know if you watch his games recently, he’s able to, you know get up in the middle of the pocket and move around well,” Chris Long said. “He can get out of trouble with his legs and obviously he has a strong arm and can make all the throws down the field.”

Unfortunately for the Texans, it may not matter who’s under center. Brady is poised and confident in his quest to lead the Patriots to a 6th straight AFC Championship game.

“It’s a lot to prepare for mentally, physically and emotionally, Brady said. “You’re always trying to find, you know the right balance, but you know I feel like I’m in a good place.”

