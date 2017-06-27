Brady named number one player for 2nd time

Tom Brady has made history on an NFL network list.

The five time Super Bowl champ has been named the number one player and he is the first player to be twice voted number one by his peers on the NFL network’s annual list. The first time was in 2011.

Of course, the honor comes after Brady was suspended for the first four games of the season.

Former tight end Martellus Bennett disagrees with the list.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Pats, he signed with the Packers in March and he told the NFL network that he believes Aaron Rodgers is the best QB he has ever played with, even though he has yet to play an actual game with him.

Bennett says Brady is the second best QB.

