Brady named one of Time Magazine’s ‘most influential’

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned his fifth Super Bowl win in February and now he has earned a spot on an exclusive annual list.

Number 12 has been named to Time Magazine’s list of the ‘100 most influential people in the world.’

Brady is one of six athletes on this year’s list.

Late night host and Brookline native Conan O’Brien shared an essay on why Brady made the cut, saying the QB refuses to be less than the best.

Among the other big names on the list: Senator Elizabeth Warren, President Trump, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)