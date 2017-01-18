Brady, Patriots not concerned with ‘Sports Illustrated jinx’

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady landed on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated, just days before Sunday’s AFC Championship showdown.

Patriots fans may be concerned with the so-called “SI jinx,” but Brady is not. In fact, he does not mind it at all.

“It’s very cool. For someone who collected all those covers and hung them on my wall as a kid, I think it’s pretty neat,” Brady said.

Other Patriots players are too focused on beating Pittsburgh to be concerned with the Sports Illustrated urban legend.

Wide Receiver Danny Amendola had no clue his quarterback made the cover.

“I don’t subscribe to Sports Illustrated,” wide receiver Danny Amendola said.

When asked about the cover, wide receiver Michael Floyd said, “I’m not superstitious at all and neither is he.”

Running back LeGarrette Blount had the most succinct reaction of all.

“We don’t care,” Blount said of the magazine.

The article focuses on Brady’s special connection with his receivers, who say he is not just a great quarterback, but a man who brings out the best in his teammates.

“No question he’s made me a better receiver,” Amendola said. “He demands a lot. He’s our leader and we love playing for him.”

Brady said that he was “very blessed” to have played with so many great players over the years.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)