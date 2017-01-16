Brady praises Pittsburgh’s toughness, says Goodell can attend AFC Championship

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was burning the midnight oil Sunday watching the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs to set up an AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium.

“It was a good game. It was two hard-nosed, tough football teams that battled all the way to the end,” Brady said. “I think that is what you expect this coming week.”

After throwing two uncharacteristic interceptions in Saturday’s win over the Houston Texans, Brady is expecting a bounce back performance against the Steelers. A similar effort could spell disaster.

“There were a lot of good plays that were made and there were plenty of bad ones,” Brady said of his team’s play against Houston. “It was just inconsistent by us. We’ll talk about that pretty much all week. We’ll try and play a lot better against Pittsburgh.”

The Steelers bring a high-powered offense and a hard-nosed defense to Foxborough. Brady sees many similarities between the two AFC finalists.

“I feel like we are a tough, hard-nosed football team. Certainly, we know the Steelers are. They have a lot of tough guys. They run the ball well. Ben is an incredible player. They got a lot of good skill players. And they’ve always had a great defense. It’s going to be a tough game,” Brady said.

Despite the heavyweight matchup, everyone is wondering whether or not NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will make an appearance.

“He’s the commissioner, so obviously whatever he wants to do, he can do,” Brady said. “If he wants to come, that would be — yeah, he can come.”

