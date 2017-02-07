Brady promotes Patriots parade with Instagram picture

BOSTON (WHDH) - The game may be over but the team is still having a lot of fun on social media.

Tom Brady posted a picture to Instagram that really captured the Super Bowl celebrations while promoting today’s victory parade.

The picture, shown above, says it all.

TB12 wrote with it “catch me at the parade how ’bout dat.”

Following along with a recent viral catchphrase from an out of control teen who starred on a recent episode of Doctor Phil.

