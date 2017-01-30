Brady says he’s moving on from distractions ahead of Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady is more than focused on Sunday’s Super Bowl and defeating the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m trying to do as little as I can to cause any distractions for our team,” Brady said.

But during Super Bowl media day, Brady knows that’s easier said than done, especially when it’s a family matter.

“Somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on,” No. 12’s dad said last week.

Brady’s dad chimed in last week, but we may have heard the last of him.

“I’ve banned my dad from talking, so he’s no longer available to the media,” Brady said.

All kidding aside, Brady has nothing but love for Tom Brady Sr.

“My dad has been my best friend my entire life,” Brady said. Hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death.”

And as for another potential story line, Donald Trump immediately comes to mind.

“I do know Tom Brady, who’s great,” Trump has said many times.

Brady’s tabling the topic of his relationship with Trump.

“I certainly don’t intend on talking about any politics or political matters. My focus is on football. That’s where it should be and that’s where it’s going to be all week,” Brady said.

Media day is a circus, but Brady is more than willing to play ringleader.

“I’m glad we’re dealing with it because that means we’re part of this game. But at the same time, you don’t want to let it be a distraction and take away your prep for the game,” Brady said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)