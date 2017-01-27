Brady says there’s no extra motivation going to Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — If Tom Brady has been playing with any extra motivation this season because of “Deflategate,” he isn’t saying so.

The Patriots’ quarterback said Friday that his teammates are “all the motivation that I need” as he prepares to head to Houston to chase his fifth Super Bowl ring.

“It takes a lot of work to get to this point and nothing that has happened in the past is going to help us win this game,” Brady said.

“What’s going to help us win this game is going through that process that we talked about and being ready to go. That’s enough motivation for me.”

Brady’s season began with a four-game suspension. His absence marked the first regular-season games he’s missed since 2008, when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in the season opener.

Patriots fans chanted “Where is Roger?” at Gillette Stadium during the AFC championship game, taunting NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who would have to present Brady and the Patriots with the Lombardi Trophy if New England defeats the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

Brady said he’s tried to block all the negativity this season, echoing his previous comments on “Deflategate.”

“I’m a positive person so I just focus on all the positives. I don’t get caught up in negativity and bashing other people,” he said.

“I’m very blessed. I get to do something I love to do, show up to work every day, play football in the National Football League and play for the Patriots.”

Defensive captain Devin McCourty said Brady has maintained his leadership role throughout this season.

“All of the things that he has to go through and the things that he has to do to be the starting quarterback, to be Tom Brady, it would be easy to be frustrated at times,” McCourty said. “But he’s always ready to go.”

With a win against the Falcons, Brady would break a tie with Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana for the most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback.

