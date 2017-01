FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady spoke Monday morning at a Super Bowl sendoff rally. The four-time champion had a message for Patriots.

“Rest up, hydrate and get ready for Sunday, because it will be one hell of a game.”

Watch Brady’s full speech in the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)