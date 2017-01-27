Brady ‘very grateful’ for opportunity to play in seventh Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - As excitement builds over Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots are not losing focus on their goal of winning a fifth championship.

Tom Brady’s illustrious career is highlighted by four Super Bowl titles, but he’s not taking next Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons for granted.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity. I think it’s a pretty cool thing for our team to have accomplished this,” Brady said Friday.

Brady is set to make an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl appearance. Given the Deflategate scandal, this appearance may be his most impressive of all, but Brady says he in no way motivated by the past.

“I am motivated for my teammates,” Brady said. “They are all the motivation I need. Nothing that happened in the past is going to help us win this game.”

Despite months of criticism and being labeled a cheater, Brady said he does not care about the outside noise.

“I’m a positive person. I just focus on the positives. I don’t get caught up in negativity and bashing other people,” Brady said.

